SHE got her happy 21st, but Grace Hamilton wants the party to continue. On Saturday in what was her 21st appearance in the Super W series, the Panuara native skippered the New South Wales Waratahs to a dominant 46-0 win over the Queensland Reds. It was a win which means Hamilton and her Waratahs booked a home preliminary final against Queensland this Thursday and kept their hopes of a fifth consecutive Super W crown alive. Unlike seasons past when the Waratahs went through undefeated, this year it is Fijiana Drua who are yet to taste defeat and have already secured a spot in the decider. When the Fijians beat the Waratahs 29-10 in round four, it marked the first time that NSW had lost a Super W match since the inception of the competition. It was a defeat which stung, but Hamilton and her team-mates responded in impressive fashion as they closed out the regular season by running in eight tries against the Reds. "I think last week against Fiji we didn't play our game, so today we just wanted to lay the platform down and then we knew the points would come," Hamilton, who is in her third year as NSW skipper, said. "[It] was about getting back to basics and executing." READ ALSO: Scots All Saints College inaugural Jakiya Whitfeld Cup under 18s winners READ ALSO: Marita Shoulders is named women's player of the carnival at NSW Police Cup READ ALSO: Aluk's late strike helps Bathurst '75 to a draw against Spurs Hamilton, who lines up at number 8, got through a huge amount of work both in attack and defensively against the Reds. Her leadership and experience will be critical for the Waratahs if they're to keep their title hopes alive. "It's a quick turnaround [to the preliminary final] so we have to execute, there were some things out there [on Saturday] that we didn't execute as well as we wanted to but we're looking forward to it," she said.

