RE: Not there: Restaurants' Desperate Search For Staff Is Part Of Wider Trend (April 8). I find it extremely convenient that businesses like McDonald's are complaining about staff shortages and then putting the blame on the "fussiness" of people and the few single tiny money grants by the government over the past few years as to why people won't work for them. It couldn't possibly be low wage incentives, work atmosphere and lack of support that stops workers applying, right? RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: I think businesses need to open their eyes and ears. There are a lot of people looking for work. Workers through this pandemic have now recognised their worth. Blaming people for being fussy is not going to get you staff. If anything, it will make less people apply, because you're showing us how much you actually value us.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/ca992657-efe1-4cf4-977e-8b7ffecef62a.jpg/r0_208_4176_2567_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg