BREASTSCREEN NSW says it's been busy since its services resumed last October after a suspension due to COVID-19. "Our service has been non-stop with continuing screening to all of our sites," BreastScreen NSW Greater Western manager Meg O'Brien said. Ms O'Brien said the process of screening - which contributes to the early detection of varying types of breast cancers - is continuing for the service's clients, both in-house and through its mobile van services for those located remotely. "We are fortunate in our area as our staff will ensure that they fit you into an appointment [and] the staff on the van will always accommodate you; just don't delay," she said. The service targets regular screening for women between the ages of 50 and 74, but it accommodates those aged between 40 and 75. Mammograms are also at no cost for those eligible and don't require appointments via general practitioners. "A screening mammogram can find very small cancers - the size of a grain of rice - before they can be felt or noticed by you or your doctor," Ms O'Brien said. "The appointment only takes 20 minutes [and women can] call 13 20 50 [to] book anywhere within NSW." Across the state, it's said that one in seven women will develop breast cancer within their lifetime, which Ms O'Brien says is why screening is so important. "We need to get these very important messages out to as many women as we can - even [to] men, so they can encourage their wives, sisters, mothers to go and get a screen." More information can be found online at BreastScreen NSW.

