wedding, bride, reception, venue, choices

When it comes to your wedding one of the biggest decisions, and costs, is where to host your wedding reception. There are a myriad of things to consider when choosing the venue and a wide range of options available that can suit your styles and personalities, not to mention your budget. While guests always say a wedding is about the happy couple, quite often the happy couple spend a lot of time looking after guests. It's why choosing a venue that is "guest friendly" is so important. If your guests are coming a long way, make sure there is plenty of accommodation available at the venue or nearby. It's also handy if you know the area to include a list of recommendations with your invitations. If the venue isn't close to accommodation then think about putting on a courtesy bus to get your guests easily to and from your reception. Finally, size counts. You can't put 100 guests in a 60-seat room, so make sure you confirm your guest list and how many people your venue can comfortably hold. The odds are if you have found a great venue for your reception, other couples have also found it. Many of the top venues book out months in advance so it is important to be organised and plan ahead. Inspect a number of locations because if you are set on your date, then you may need to have a second or even third choice ready for your reception. Review your booking agreement and ask any questions before you sign on the dotted line, making sure you are across any details such as rental hours, payment plans, decorations, other inclusions and cancellation policies. You also need to make sure you stick to your budget. Couples are increasingly having their receptions outdoors. Whether is it on a beach, in a quiet country paddock or in a gorgeous national park, the scenery and surrounds can make for a beautiful setting and some spectacular photos. They can also be a great option for those who really want to put their own spin on proceedings, have limited budgets or want a reception that is less formal. But remember that Mother Nature always plays a part, so be sure to have a Plan B in place for those inclement weather emergencies.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38dBZsXf86TNTVtz3cdNzN8/89c2c609-1203-46a2-b819-540ee3ef1e32.jpg/r0_236_5568_3382_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

The right place for right couple

MAGIC HAPPENS: When it comes to choosing a venue for your wedding day, there are many things to consider. Photo: Shutterstock When it comes to your wedding one of the biggest decisions, and costs, is where to host your wedding reception.

There are a myriad of things to consider when choosing the venue and a wide range of options available that can suit your styles and personalities, not to mention your budget. While guests always say a wedding is about the happy couple, quite often the happy couple spend a lot of time looking after guests. It's why choosing a venue that is "guest friendly" is so important.

If your guests are coming a long way, make sure there is plenty of accommodation available at the venue or nearby. It's also handy if you know the area to include a list of recommendations with your invitations.

If the venue isn't close to accommodation then think about putting on a courtesy bus to get your guests easily to and from your reception.

Finally, size counts. You can't put 100 guests in a 60-seat room, so make sure you confirm your guest list and how many people your venue can comfortably hold.

The odds are if you have found a great venue for your reception, other couples have also found it. Many of the top venues book out months in advance so it is important to be organised and plan ahead. Inspect a number of locations because if you are set on your date, then you may need to have a second or even third choice ready for your reception.

Review your booking agreement and ask any questions before you sign on the dotted line, making sure you are across any details such as rental hours, payment plans, decorations, other inclusions and cancellation policies. You also need to make sure you stick to your budget. Couples are increasingly having their receptions outdoors. Whether is it on a beach, in a quiet country paddock or in a gorgeous national park, the scenery and surrounds can make for a beautiful setting and some spectacular photos.

They can also be a great option for those who really want to put their own spin on proceedings, have limited budgets or want a reception that is less formal.

But remember that Mother Nature always plays a part, so be sure to have a Plan B in place for those inclement weather emergencies. SHARE