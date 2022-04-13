wedding, rings, jewellery

Exchanging rings at your wedding is one of the most symbolic events during your special day and they are always a very personal item. Most couples spend a lot of time researching different styles of rings given they can be an expensive purchase, but also because they are continually worn after event. Wedding rings were thought to have originated in Ancient Egypt, while in Rome the groom would present his bride with an iron ring. The Romans were the first to engrave their rings and the durable metal symbolised the relationship strength and permanence. Today we still use precious metals to symbolise the uniqueness and love between couples, while the idea of a circular wedding band represents a never ending bond. When choosing wedding rings there is always a few things you should consider such as whether you want matching (or near matching) rings, what metal you prefer, whether you are after something plain or detailed, and of course your budget. Current wedding ring trends point towards very individualised looks including using coloured gems such as your birth stones instead of diamonds, stacked rings which involves placing rings on top of one another, and using family heirlooms within ring designs or vintage rings themselves. You can also experiment with different metals rather than rely on traditional gold and silver. Black gold or rose gold can really make an impact and be a gorgeous feature piece of jewellery, while metals such as titanium and tungsten not only look great, but are also very lightweight and scratch-resistant.

With this ring

