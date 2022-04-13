wedding, bride, hair, beauty, style

The quality of makeup that you use on your wedding day is vital in regards to colour, effect and longevity. 2022 is about natural looks and soft warm tones that enhance your own features and it is important to make sure your really look after your skin in the month leading up to your wedding day to avoid any unwanted blemishes. Healthy natural looking skin with a soft highlighter to emphasize your natural glow is currently a big hit with brides. The look can be complemented by either dark accentuated eyebrows or a lighter, wispy feel along with a well-blended, smokey eye and a nude gloss lip. If you are unsure about what look might suit you or how to achieve the style you are aiming for, then a professional stylist can certainly help. Chat to a number of stylist leading up to your wedding and ask for a trial to see if you can work together to achieve your dream look. During a trial you and your makeup artist can make adjustments and try a variety of styles and products. The makeup artist should ask lots of questions to see what you like and don't be afraid to bring in some photos or samples for inspiration. On the day itself, make sure you have an emergency kit that includes a few essentials including lipstick, eyelash glue, foundation, cotton pads and deodorant. Like weddings themselves, hairstyles are becoming more and more relaxed each year. 2022 has continued on last years trend towards the natural look, with soft curls, beachy tousles and romantic braids. More than ever, flowers are being utilised within hairstyles to add colour and freshness. If you aren't using a salon for your hair, at least invest in a salon-quality shampoo and conditioner to prep your hair for the big day. Don't change your hairstyle dramatically, unless you are going for a totally new look, rather keep it tidy with regular trims and have any flowers or accessories ready to go the night before. On the day, make sure you wear a button-up shirt while getting ready, so you don't have to pull it over your face and hair. Pop a few pins, some hair ties and hairspray into your emergency kit - or embrace any tendrils that break free during the day.

Be your own beautiful self

Pop a few pins, some hair ties and hairspray into your emergency kit - or embrace any tendrils that break free during the day.