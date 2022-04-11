Health district records smallest number of new COVID cases in a week
WESTERN NSW Local Health District has had its smallest number of new COVID cases in a week.
The latest update from NSW Health said the health district, which includes Bathurst, had 541 new cases in the 24 hours to 4pm on Sunday - 168 positive PCR tests and 373 positive RATs.
That followed 601, 660, 745, 922, 938 and 687 new cases in the health district over the previous six 24-hour period updates.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Meanwhile, across NSW, there were 13,468 new COVID cases in the 24 hours to 4pm on Sunday - 7860 positive RATs and 5608 positive PCR tests.
NSW Health says there are 1568 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, 62 of them in intensive care.
Of those 62, 22 patients require ventilation.
NSW Health reported three deaths in the most recent 24-hour period.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.westernadvocate.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News