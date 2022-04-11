Health district records smallest number of new COVID cases in a week

coronavirus,

WESTERN NSW Local Health District has had its smallest number of new COVID cases in a week. The latest update from NSW Health said the health district, which includes Bathurst, had 541 new cases in the 24 hours to 4pm on Sunday - 168 positive PCR tests and 373 positive RATs. That followed 601, 660, 745, 922, 938 and 687 new cases in the health district over the previous six 24-hour period updates. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: Meanwhile, across NSW, there were 13,468 new COVID cases in the 24 hours to 4pm on Sunday - 7860 positive RATs and 5608 positive PCR tests. NSW Health says there are 1568 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, 62 of them in intensive care. Of those 62, 22 patients require ventilation. NSW Health reported three deaths in the most recent 24-hour period.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/1bbe7266-b13b-43ab-8042-f9120c1b8882.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg