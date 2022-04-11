Stack Street dog attack handed over to council ranger

news, local-news, news, dog attack, ranger, Chifley

POLICE have referred a dog attack, in which a man suffered serious injuries to his arm, to Bathurst Regional Council's ranger for investigation. In the incident, which occurred last week at a property in Stack Street, a man required hospitalisation. When paramedics arrived at the scene, they said they found a man in his early 50s had been bitten on his right arm and had bite marks in the wrist and arm area. A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said the man had suffered deep lacerations in the attack. "He was stable at the scene, medicated and treated by paramedics before being transported by road ambulance to Bathurst Base Hospital in a stable condition," she said. The victim was treated at hospital and has since been released. Chifley Police District crime manager, Acting Inspector Glenn Griffith, said the incident occurred at around 2pm last Tuesday, April 5. MAKING NEWS: He said the attack was initially a dog on dog, but escalated when the man tried to intervene. "The victim, a 53-year-old male, was the owner of two small dogs," he said. "Both dogs were in the rear yard when one of the small dogs began digging around the boundary fence line. "On the other side of the fence, a larger dog has dragged the little dog underneath, and the victim has run over and put his arm under the fence to try and grab his dog, when the larger of the dogs has latched onto his arm. "Police have referred the incident to the local council ranger to investigate. "Council [which has jurisdiction in the matter] will determine what will happen." He said no-one appears to be at fault in the incident. "On this occasion, the victim's dog is the one that got out, but council will look at all the dogs involved and determine if it's a vicious dog or otherwise," he said. Inspector Griffith said the dog breeds were unknown. He said if any action were taken, options for council included a fine. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/f922f2b2-3514-43e8-bc9c-cd16be658508.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg