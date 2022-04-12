ON behalf of our city, I'd like to express my thanks to Sandy Bathgate, Samantha Friend and their entire team for the huge effort they put in to organise and run the hugely successful Heritage Trades Trail this last weekend. Our city needs dedicated people like these guys and I thank you again.
ON THE TRAIL: Elizabeth and Paul Forbes showcasing their cane work at the Bathurst Showground. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK
Our city needs dedicated people like these guys and I thank you again.
Stephen Birrell, Bathurst
