ON behalf of our city, I'd like to express my thanks to Sandy Bathgate, Samantha Friend and their entire team for the huge effort they put in to organise and run the hugely successful Heritage Trades Trail this last weekend. Our city needs dedicated people like these guys and I thank you again.

