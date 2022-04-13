Faces at the Saturday morning Riverside Markets at Berry Park

news, local-news,

THERE was another good roll-up of stallholders when the Riverside Markets were held recently. The markets also featured a Lions' Biggest BBQ to raise funds for the fight against kids' cancer.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/3f0715d3-4548-4283-9f55-e839edef822f.JPG/r126_138_3777_2201_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg