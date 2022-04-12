sport, local-sport,

WESTERN Region Academy of Sport have made themselves the court kings of the state thanks to both their boys and girls under 16s team taking out the title at the Regional Academy Games over the past week. The two WRAS team each took down the home sides, Southern Sports Academy, in thrilling grand finals at Wagga Wagga, with the girls winning 47-46 and the boys winning their decider 57-50. The girls said won through to the semi-finals based on point difference, after finishing in a three way tie for points, but from there they stepped things up a notch to win their remaining matches. For the boys it was an undefeated run through the competition as they hit the ground running and never looked back. Bathurst's Jess McGrath was part of the coaching staff for the boys side and said the team put in fantastic performances throughout the tournament. "It's such a good result. Amazing to see," she said. "We went there knowing that we had a great and we had a few boys who had played together for quite a while, and they gave us a strong base. "What makes us different to everyone else was that while we did have some amazing individual superstars they all played so well as a team. "We were fast, ran so hard and we were on fire. It was so fun to watch." The WRAS boys finished their three pool matches with a combined point differential of 66, with 41 of that coming in a thumping victory over South West Sydney Academy of Sport. McGrath said it's great to see the team playing in a way that always leaves their opponents scrambling, always trying to adapt and play catch-up to what they're doing on court. "We really concentrated on our help defence, making sure that we were in the right spots and that someone was getting back to the baskets, and someone was back on the split and the nail," she said. "Then we just ran the ball. Then if we couldn't run the ball, if they were for instance playing a zone, we'd just attack the basket by driving and dishing. We have boys in there who have great ability driving to the basket." WRAS and SSA followed each other out of the same pool in the boys competition and the Western squad had reason to feel confident in the final after beating the hosts earlier on. However, a poor first start left them with a half-time deficit in the grand final when they met again. "We came back from an 11 point deficit at half-time, so it was great to get that comeback," McGrath said. "We knew that once we could get ourselves ahead on the scoreboard that we'd be good. "We were kind of unlucky in that first half. None of our shots were dropping and nothing seemed to want to go in but the boys never gave up. "Adam [Marjoram, coach] and I were just telling them to believe in themselves because we weren't stressed, so they shouldn't be stressed. I think that confidence from the coaches got them through." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/7ab0ec4c-c95a-4b91-878e-86d2e7409bc5.jpg/r0_177_720_584_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg