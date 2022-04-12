Who was seen on the latest Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail?

news, local-news,

THE Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail proved popular when it was held over the weekend. Lots of people took the opportunity to view and take part in trades that were commonplace in past eras.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/9767e975-88f3-45ce-ad8d-9d2aaf3e1158.JPG/r409_661_3336_2315_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg