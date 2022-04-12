sport, local-sport,

IF St Pat's wanted to leave an impression with the rest of the Western Under 18s competition then they did just that on Saturday by hammering the Parkes Spacemen 50-4. Dylan Branda bagged a brace for the Saints as the visiting Pat's side ran in nine tries against the Spacemen, with Pat's rarely taking a step back in a big signal to the rest of the competition that they'll be a team to watch. Saints coach Matt Dunn said things couldn't have been executed much better for an opening round game. "It's a great win to start and a good way to kick-off the season," he said. "The boys started really well, controlled the ball and got to our kicks early. They built defensive pressure to make Parkes work out of their own half, and we forced a couple of mistakes from them in their own half and we were able to capitalise on the opportunity. "There were a few things when can improve on - there always is - but overall it went really well and I couldn't have asked for much more." The Saints shot out to a 22-4 lead at half-time and it easily could have been a clean sheet for the visitors if not for a late Parkes try. "We let in one right on half-time after a bit of a lapse," Dunn said. "That was a kick in the pants for the boys going into the second half, and it was a reminder for them not to clock off at any stage, even with 30 seconds to go before half-time." One of the more impressive factors for Dunn in the big win was the way his Saints were on the ball from the outset, not needing any time to reach the level he wanted to see. "I just wanted them to stick to their structures on the weekend and to control the ball. I knew if they did both of those things that they'd be a good chance," he said. "I thought the effort from the get-go was fantastic. The boys were really keen to kick off the comp. The forwards laid a really good platform with their play-the-ball speed and the way they punched through the line. "Our halves played off the back of that. It got our centres and back three involved. It was a great all-round performance, especially for the start of the season." It's the kind of performance any coach would like to see ahead of a tough opponent in Dubbo CYMS. They'll meet after the Easter break at Apex Oval. "I watched their game on Sunday. They're a really quality side," he said. "It will be a big test for us, especially going to Dubbo. They've got great players right across the board from the 10 minutes that I saw of them." In other under 18s result from the weekend's opening round Cowra Magpies were a cut above Lithgow Workies in their 22-4 win at Sid Kallas Oval while Nyngan Tigers comfortably accounted for Orange CYMS in a 26-6 win at Larkin Oval. In one of the more competitive clashes of the round Dubbo Macquarie Raiders got the better of Mudgee Dragons 26-12. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

