THE heartbreak of the parents of 15-year-old Tilly Rosewarne, who took her life in February after what is reported to have been years of bullying, can only be imagined. It is natural to think that the modern generation has things much easier than any generation that has gone before because of the relentless march of innovation and technology. But when it comes to social media and the shadow it casts over so many lives these days, there is a good argument to be made that, in this instance, the modern generation has things much harder than generations before. As has been pointed out many times, a student being bullied at a school 30 years ago only had to put up with their bully during the hours when the two of them shared a classroom or a playground. Social media, though, has changed that equation. It links us 24 hours a day and leaves a digital history of the best and worst of our behaviour. It means hurtful comments don't have to end at the school gate. It means hurtful comments don't even have to end at the completion of the term. Many an adult laments that the younger generation spends so much time on social media, wondering why you wouldn't just turn it off if it is causing you grief, but this is really a simplistic criticism. Our younger generation has grown up with these new forms of communication and they are completely entwined with their lives, right or wrong. As we consider how our young people use social media, whether they are respectful of each other, careful with the words they choose, considered in their intentions, we might consider how we use social media as well. Have we ever said something online that we've later regretted? Do we treat strangers that we come across on social media the way we would like to be treated? What is it about this form of technology that sometimes - not always - encourages behaviour that would never be acceptable in person? Tilly's parents have said they are not trying to "cast blame at any one person, or one school" as they speak about the bullying they say she endured, but they are hoping for real change to come from this tragedy. The Bathurst community is surely hoping for the same thing.

