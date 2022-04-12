sport, local-sport,

WHEN Shane van Gisbergen says a car feels strong you know a podium is on the cards, but is the BMW M4 the star Kiwi will drive at Mount Panorama this weekend strong enough to make 6 Hour history? Van Gisbergen, along with Shane Smollen and Rob Rubis, will attempt to become the first drivers to win dual editions of the Bathurst 6 Hour this Sunday. Since the inception of the production cars endurance race in 2016 a BMW has claimed the chequered flag every year, but as of yet, no drivers have been able to find repeat success. Given the form of van Gisbergen, who currently leads the 2022 Supercars season and placed second in the recent Australian Rally Championship, he certainly shapes as someone who can defy that trend. "We'll see what happens, we've got a good team, good car, anything can happen," he said after a test day with the team. "It's [the car] the exact same, it hasn't had any changes, just a good rebuild, motor a freshen up and feels strong." READ MORE: Family affair for Ryan McLeod Racing Cars at the Bathurst 6 Hour READ MORE: De Pasquale joins the field for the Bathurst 6 Hour READ MORE: Record-breaking 70-car field unveiled for 2022 Bathurst 6 Hour There are two other entries on the capacity grid for this year's race which include past 6 Hour champions as well. The 2018 winners Grant Sherrin and Iain Sherrin are back for another tilt in a BMW M4, while the men who won the 2019 edition - Beric Lynton and Tim Leahey - will again share a seat and have added Supercars star Will Davison to their Bathurst driver line-up as well. The Bathurst 6 Hour starts at 11.15am Sunday morning.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/e218cba1-65f1-4c73-bb36-740767aa1c29.jpg/r0_169_6000_3559_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg