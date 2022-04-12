community,

KINGS Parade was the backdrop for a family night out on Saturday when Bathurst Regional Council held Cinema in the Park, featuring Ice Age 3: Dawn of the Dinosaur. Manager for economic development, Jessica Wilkinson, said the Cinema in the Park experience was to encourage CBD activation and was grant funded as part of the NSW Festival of Place program, designed to reactivate CBDs post the COVID shutdown. "The intention of the event was to boost spending for local food catering retailers and encourage local residents to enjoy a free movie in our beautiful CBD," she said. The evening was part of the same program which saw the Musicians in the Park event the evening before. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: Ms Wilkinson said a dinosaur themed movie was chosen to celebrate the launch of The Dino-store exhibition at the Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum, which opened the same day. "The Dino-store exhibition will run throughout the April school holidays and give your kids the chance to interact with a 'real life' dinosaur in our Dinosaur Pet Shop," she said. Ms Wilkinson said council has one more Musicians in the Park event as part of the program. Local jazz band Pengopuss will perform on April 22, starting at 5.30pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/4a8c3e63-9d90-4c1f-997a-8d80f3f8edc2.JPG/r2_184_3593_2213_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg