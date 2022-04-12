sport, local-sport,

THINGS keep conspiring against Pure Logic from making her racing debut for Bathurst trainer Darryl Munro but that wait hopefully comes to an end this Wednesday evening in the HRNSW Two Year Old Pace (1,730 metres) on her home track. The For A Reason filly goes out from gate five in the juveniles event, making her way to the track after a number of delays and cancelled meetings. After four trials Munro is keen to finally see how his filly will hold up on race day. "She's had a few trials but this will be her first start so it's all a bit of an unknown for her," he said. "We've nominated her a couple of times and the race hasn't held up or the the meeting has been washed out, like at Parkes the other night. We're missing runs but she's working really well so we're looking forward to seeing how she goes. "I'm rather pleased though that she'll be having her first run at Bathurst now." Pure Logic is one of three runners to be making their first start in the race, alongside Darryl Dwyer's Go Go Ganoosh and Steve Turnbull's Maudies Luck. Munro's filly finished runner-up in her two latest trials, more than 13 metres off the winner in each case, but raced soundly. Her times still stack up well against the rest of her age group so Munro is hopeful that Pure Logic can make an impact on her racing debut. "She's running times as good as the rest of them in her trials," he said. "She also doesn't seem to do anything wrong, touch wood. Emma [Turnbull] will be driving her and I'm sure she'll go well. She's been working well so hopefully we can get a good performance." Pure Logic is the sixth foal out of Scarlet Shiraz and once she makes a start this Wednesday night she will be just the third to reach the racetrack. The 10-race meeting at Bathurst Paceway will start from 5.27pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/b6fa75f9-696e-42f6-a63d-41f434c3863e.jpg/r0_171_2258_1447_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg