Entries for Young Woman Ambassador open until April 14

ENTRIES into the Royal Bathurst Show's revamped Young Woman Ambassador competition have been extended, but prospective entrants need to get in fast, with entries closing on April 14. Young Woman Ambassador Chief Steward, Vicki Wilson said the response to the competition has been positive. "We have extended closing to April 14, with the competition on the April 23 at Bathurst Regional Council. "The announcement to be made at the opening of the Royal Bathurst Show at the opening on April 30. MAKING NEWS: Show Secretary, Brett Kenworthy, said that the Association has been promoting the region since 1858 and for over 50 years our Royal Bathurst Showgirls have acted as ambassadors for the Agricultural Show movement and our region. Ms Wilson agreed, saying competition aims to promote the important role of women in regional communities and to encourage them to become leaders. "In 2022 the competition is reinforcing these objectives with an historic change of name," she said. Mrs Wilson invited young women, aged 18-24, already involved in their local community or the agricultural industry to step forward to be considered as the Reliance Bank Royal Bathurst Show 2022 Young Woman Ambassador. Last year's winner, Laura Van Uum, described her experience in the competition as "amazing" and encouraged other young women to enter. Further information is available at www.bathurstshow.com.au or by contacting Vicki Wilson, Chief Steward on 6332 4044 or 0448 828 369. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/f39de0e4-4b34-4f7e-824b-5f48007e09a0.jpg/r2_213_4174_2570_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg