The owners of a series of heritage CBD terraces have been honoured by the local National Trust branch for their efforts to restore and maintain their properties to withstand the test of time. Gladstone Terrace, which encompasses five dwellings from 52 to 60 Bentinck Street, was first built in 1888 by John Willis and is a prime example of existing late Victorian architecture still standing in the CBD. READ ALSO: Bathurst's community tree planting days have grown in volunteer numbers The Bathurst and District Branch of the National Trust awarded their monthly heritage certificate to Simon Snare and Alice Wood [52 Bentinck], Kristina and Damien Sotter [54 Bentinck], Greg and Sharon Stanley [56 Bentinck], Peter Kuch [58 Bentinck] and Grant and Bernadette Phillips [60 Havannah] for their collective efforts to preserve the terraces. Bathurst and District Branch of the National Trust chair Wayne Feebrey said all homeowners have made a stellar contribution to preserving and restoring local heritage assets. "The homeowners have heavily collaborated to ensure the faade of Gladstone Terrace will remain in tact for future generations," Mr Feebrey said. READ ALSO: Bathurst's Andy Wheeler to host his last Oxford Hotel karaoke on Good Friday "They chose colours that complement the building's history, and they did a lot to fix leaks in the roof; it was very much a joint effort by the homeowners." It is believed the terrace is named in honour of British prime minister William Ewart Gladstone, who served four non-consecutive terms in the late 1800s. The building was under a sole ownership arrangement prior to 2001, where it was converted to a strata title. Mr Feebrey said the purpose of the Heritage Trust awards is to owner homeowners who go above and beyond to efficiently manage and repurpose historic Bathurst properties. READ ALSO: Bathurst fundraiser for HeartKids nets $27,000 for the charity "We're trying to encourage owners to look after their heritage buildings," he said. "Whether it's a modest cottage in Rankin Street or these Victorian-era terraces in Bentinck Street, it's important we recognise the efforts of property owners who are doing right by our local heritage." Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor was on hand to present the certificates to the homeowners. The building is located on land which was originally a Crown grant of over two acres by Queen Victoria and signed by Sir Hercules George Robert Robinson, Governor of the Colony of NSW, on August 31, 1874. The land was originally to be used for a public hospital, and was granted to five trustees, including inaugural Bathurst mayor Richard Young Cousins, before being sold to Mr Willis and Dr William Spencer after the hospital failed to eventuate. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

