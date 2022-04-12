Abercrombie House's night tours booking fast for Easter holidays
They proved popular among children in the summer holidays, and an evening tour of Abercrombie House is looking to be as much in demand across the Easter period, with many heritage corridors to explore.
Abercrombie House will host two tours on April 13 and 20 from 6.30pm, and owner Christopher Morgan said there's been plenty of forward interest.
"As of last Friday, the April 13 tour was nearly booked out, and the April 20 bookings are running hot, and with our high teas also booking out, there's a strong feeling holiday-makers are looking to head west," Mr Morgan said.
"With much of January affected by the Omicron wave, it seems people are looking to work around COVID and get on with their lives."
The tours will include a stroll around the house and garden, including some areas visitors rarely get to see, and children, with their families in tow, are encouraged to bring their own torches.
Tickets cost $15 and are available from the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre.
