sport, local-sport,

BATHURST Swim Club's biggest contingent at the 2022 Australian Age Championships have got their campaign underway in Adelaide. The Bathurst group of Sienna Whalan, Caleb Cashman, Alex Evans, Nikki Browne and Tyler Johnson are going up against Australia's top swimmers as they pursue finals appearances - and for some of them a medal is certainly within their. Whalan is the only club member making a return to the country's top level while for the other four swimmers it's a brand new experience taking on the nation's best. Bathurst Swim Club head coach Josh Stapley said it will be an amazing feeling to see them compete at the top level, especially later into the program when all five go around on the same day. "On Friday we'll actually have all of them in the water for a race at some point, so that will be great to have them all racing together," he said. "They're all positioned really well. They're all in striking distance of potential doing something great, like a finals qualification if things go to plan, and we're not far out of it by any means for any of the races. "I know a finals appearance is a big goal for some of them. Tyler and Nikki qualified just before entries shut so it's going to be a stretch for them to PB again, though it's certainly in their reach, and it will be a big thrill for them just to be here. "For all of them, except Sienna, it's their first nationals so it will be a great learning experience. I know Sienna and Caleb especially have their sights set on finals, and Tyler's well placed in his races as well." Cashman has one of the busiest programs of the Bathurst group and enters the 14 boys' 400m individual medley with the second fastest qualifying time. "It's really exciting being here. There's really competitive fields and this is something that I've never able to experience before," he said. "It's a pretty packed program for me, with three of those races coming in the last day. Two of them I have a chance at a final and one of them I have a chance at a medal." Whalan said after a disappointing performance last time around at nationals, by her standards, she's excited to get another shot. "It's a little bit different being back at this level again, especially at a different pool, but it's still very exciting," she said. "Last year it was very new and you had that feeling of adrenaline all the time since everything was so new to me, whereas this year I know what's going on. There does feel like there's a bit more expectation because you've been there before." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/bc283baf-cb7c-4914-a296-b881828d23fe.jpg/r0_40_1440_854_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg