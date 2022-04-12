sport, local-sport,

THE major sporting event in the city this Easter weekend, the Bathurst 6 Hour, is expected to bolster the numbers at Bathurst parkrun this Saturday. Parkrun has prided itself on being a place to come together as a community on public holidays, when most athletic and sporting events take a break, and this weekend is no different as the popular 5km running event continues across Easter. Bathurst parkrun organiser Stephen Jackson said it's been great to hear from visiting racing teams that they'll be in attendance on Saturday morning. "Parkrun has infiltrated all sorts of different demographics, and we've got people who are coming here with race teams and going 'Oh, you're on?' and then they say 'We'll be there'," he said. "Our numbers are slowly growing, not quite back to the pre-COVID days, but we're getting ourselves back up towards that 200 mark each week. Certainly a lot of tourists are turning up, which is great to see. "Other parkruns in the area have been affected lately. The parkrun at Lawson got flooded and washed away, so they all came over to use, and then Lithgow had issues with mine subsidence. "We're seeing lots of new people coming through the door to try it out as well." Jackson said the 6 Hour and the public holiday weekend should actually boost, not hinder, the numbers at Peace Park. "With the motor race on we were expecting that to have an impact, not in positive way, but turns out it will be a positive," he said. "People have let us know that they'll be running with us on Saturday before they go back up to work on their cars." Since the previous sporting shutdown parkrun has been back operating for around four months in Bathurst, and it's hoped old numbers will be reached again soon. "We got back underway just before Christmas. We're continuing to go from strength to strength," Jackson said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/ac7684f0-4015-4509-924a-7da24e6d24bc.jpg/r0_295_4620_2905_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg