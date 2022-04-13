news, local-news, Bathurst Jail, Corrective Services, sex assaults, investigation

FORMER commissioner of the NSW Industrial Relations Commission and highly experienced barrister Jane Seymour will spearhead an independent review into workplace culture at Bathurst and Kirkconnell correctional centres. The review will investigate claims that local management failed to adequately respond to complaints of sexually inappropriate behaviour among staff at the correctional centres. The investigation was launched in the wake of shocking revelations that six female staff were subject to ongoing sexual acts from a senior staff member. In Bathurst Local Court earlier this year, senior correctional officer Glenn Anthony Ash, 51, of East Orange, pleaded guilty to a string of crimes against his colleagues, including masturbating in front of one of them and forcing her to touch his erect penis. One of the victims who reported the behaviour to management said her complaint was initially laughed off. Minister for Corrections Geoff Lee said the independent review will examine the conduct of staff at both centres for the decade prior to February 2022. "Sexually inappropriate behaviour in the workplace is never okay - we need to send a strong message that this appalling behaviour will not be tolerated," Mr Lee said. "I'm determined that this review will be robust and I urge any current or former staff members who may have experienced sexual harassment or management inaction at these centres to participate." READ MORE: Ms Seymour is a highly experienced barrister specialising in workplace relations and discrimination law, and was senior legal adviser to the Sex Discrimination Commissioner's Inquiry into the Treatment of Women at the Australian Defence Force Academy. She will be supported by Kingston Reid, Australia's largest specialist workplace law firm. "I want all staff to feel safe and supported during this process and confident their concerns and experiences are being heard," Corrective Services Commissioner Kevin Corcoran PSM said. Corrective Services NSW says it continues to improve workplace culture by providing additional training for senior managers and better support for staff who experience sexual harassment or assault. The review will consider staff conduct at the two prisons for the period January 1, 2012 to February 28, 2022. In March, when the review was announced, Mr Lee urged any staff who had been assaulted to go straight to the police. Anyone who wants to share information with the review is encouraged to contact the dedicated email address: csnsw.review@kingstonreid.com between Wednesday, April 13 and Friday, May 6 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/65331f4f-5904-492d-b860-9aae2ab75216.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg