ALL systems are go for the 153rd Royal Bathurst Show to be held from Friday, April 29 to Sunday, May 1. Lots of details are listed on the website www.bathurstshow.com.au, and the Show Office is 6331 3175. An army of volunteers is always on hand to make sure every show section presents its very best and patrons are urged to support our annual show and enjoy its many attractions. Chief steward in the wool section, Brian Seaman, asks competitors to drop their fleece entries to the Show Office that is now situated under the rear of the main grandstand. Please do not go to the Ground Manager's Office which is where the Show Office used to be. Also on the show scene, I'm told that Fosterfield Finewool Merinos at Dunkeld contributed eight fleeces to the Western District Exhibit at the Royal Sydney Show and two fleeces were awarded ribbons. One was judged grand champion fleece of the exhibit and another the medium wool champion. Scott and Donna Seaman are following a show circuit and had success at the recent Blayney Show. PETER Moore advises that the Tarana Yard Dog Trial will be held at the Tarana Pub on Easter Monday and will be a great day of entertainment from an 8.30am start. Working dog enthusiasts always enjoy these trial events and the pub itself is a great place to meet friends. Peter tells me that the Bathurst Shearers and Woolhandlers School that was cancelled because of COVID restrictions in 2021 is being planned for a date to be finalised in August this year. Early inquiries to Peter Moore on 0419 011 398. RURAL land values have climbed to levels that were not envisaged some years ago. Because of the increased land values, we are now seeing a real increase in lease and rental figures. An inquiry in recent weeks asked if it is too risky to pay $70 per acre per annum for a three-year lease of a viable sized property, 40 kilometres from a Central West town, no house, adequate stock yards and shedding and sound boundary fences. Almost two-thirds of the property is arable, with a 22 inch rainfall and loamy grey soils. NEW owners are taking ownership of a number of district properties and most are employing farm managers and rural contractors to get the work done. Not many of my generation (of retiring age) are still operating viable sized rural properties and many of them had grown up following the 1950 wool boom. As they leave the rural industry, they take with them a lot of wool producing expertise and most would tell us that "wool is in my blood". There seems to be a genuine lack of interest in the constant workload that comes with Merino sheep breeding; breeds of sheep that are full shedders are gaining more interest every day and the wool harvesting workforce is a serious problem. Without the girls in the shearing industry, the future would be very dim. PREDICTIONS of steadily rising interest rates seem to have taken some of the heat off the real estate prices, although choice offerings are still highly sought. The thought of a return to long-term average interest rates of, say, seven per cent for rural loans does have a steadying influence on prospective buyers, but it could be music to the ears of self-funded retirees. In the case of town real estate, we see modern four-bedroom, two-bathroom houses at above $800,000 for the homes that are tempting, $550,000 for good three-bed units and $400,000 for attractive two-bedders. Our Central Tablelands has been a great area to invest in all forms of real estate; just don't let fear stop you. GRAND finals of the Bathurst/Orange competition have been run and won with St Pat's Old Boys playing cricket at its best to win the first grade grand final. Of interest to country people, City Colts won the second grade title and a prominent member of the side was Millah Murrah Angus studmaster Ross Thompson, whose season aggregate runs was 373 during 12 matches. Congratulations Rosco. To continue playing, remember Bert Cooke scored a top of 67 runs in his 63rd year and Bill Pratley and Darcy Inwood were still handy cricketers at around the 70 years mark. ARE my eyes giving problems or am I seeing a lot of Speckle Park cattle on properties in our district? These cattle are impressive in the yards and their colours stand out in many paddocks. Every breed of cattle is giving good results in saleyards and cottage industry breeds are certainly bringing excellent returns as small farms like trendy cattle in their front paddocks. THE market in week 40 opened strongly due to some exporter finance being freed up as some ships sailed and Chinese bans of South African wool due to an outbreak of foot and mouth in that country. The second day was a different story as the Australian dollar strengthened considerably and the market gave back most of its gains from the first day of sales. With an initial offering of 43,000 bales, there were approximately 37,000 bales sold, with a 13.9 per cent passed-in rate. By the end of the week, the EMI was basically unchanged at 1369ac/kg, however, the Euro weakened considerably to make their cost of wool 3.3 per cent dearer in Euro terms. Week 41 sees an estimated offering of 48,413 bales to be offered in all centres. THE old priest waited for the local MP to arrive for the priest's retirement dinner. Time passed and Father started without him. "I thought this would be a dreadful parish after I heard the first confession here 30 years ago. A young man confessed to lying, stealing, numerous affairs and drunkenness. However, most of my flock have been great," he said. Shortly after, the MP arrived and started his address: "I first met Father when I was the first for confession when he arrived 30 years ago." *** I'M told that I will be the last person to die in my lifetime. *** OUR aged wool cockie had a drink driving problem and the magistrate told him: "I expect I won't be seeing you in this court again." The cockie replied warmly: "Are you retiring, Your Worship?"

