A WIN for the Central West region was a good way to kick off a new era for what is now known as The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman competition. Peak Hill's Molly Wright, who was named the winner of the competition (previously called The Land Sydney Royal Showgirl) on Sunday, said it was "surreal" to hear her town's name read out at the presentation at Sydney. "I'd like to thank the Peak Hill Show Society and my family, and I'm grateful for the ongoing support of the community, Hollywood Angus stud, and previous Peak Hill showgirls who believed in me," she said. The obvious pride in her community that came through in Ms Wright's speech would be no surprise to those who have attended any of the zone judging functions for the competition over the years. At these events - where individual winners from shows throughout the area gather to see who will go on to compete at Sydney - there will be young women from farming villages and major rural cities, teenagers and professionals in their early 20s, some who have brought along a big support crew and some who have travelled hundreds of kilometres with just a trusted few. What they will invariably have in common, though, is that they will have a great affection for where they come from and will want to take every opportunity to explain why it's the best place in the state. The Royal Bathurst Show's extension (until April 14) of entries for its Young Woman Ambassador competition gave a little more time for prospective participants to make the decision to take part - and, perhaps, to be Bathurst's representative at a future zone judging. Young Woman Ambassador chief steward Vicki Wilson says the competition is a chance to promote the important role of women in rural communities and to encourage them to be leaders. They are both admirable aims. But the competition is also a chance for women with a shared passion for agriculture and rural Australia to form a connection and to swap ideas. "I'm looking forward to encouraging more youth to get involved and creating opportunity for them to chase their passion and have a go," Peak Hill's Ms Wright said on Sunday at Sydney. That sounds like a plan - and a worthy ambition for those who will succeed the latest title holder.

