A welcome return to the green at Bathurst City

sport, local-sport,

By the Bowling Shark THIS week at the Majellan Bowling Club, we paused to remember one of our founding presidents, Robert 'Bob' Alderman. It was a great turnout on Wednesday, with many members present to celebrate his life, the club and its members send their condolences to Sandra Robinson and family, may he rest in peace. The club has also continued to progress the men's triples and we also saw the final of the mixed pairs. This is how the week rolled: Tuesday, April 5 Rink two: Robert Raithby, Ian Warren and Max Elms were out in front early against Terry Chifley, Peter Phegan and Gary Cameron, with a lead of 14-7 by the 15th. Team Elms dominated the remaining ends to win 27-7. Rink three: Ron Hollebone, Peter Hope and Paul Galvin opened their match with two points against Terry Clark, Brian Hope and Mick McDonald. Team Galvin was stuck on two points for the next eight ends and Team McDonald took advantage of this to run away with the win, 27-11. Rink four: Keith Pender, Russ McPherson and Peter Naylor held Peter Mathis, Greg Hallett and Tim Pickstone to one point for seven ends to be 11-1 up. Team Naylor continued the punishment and stormed home with a 23-14 win. Rink five: Paul Jenkins and Kevin Miller were out to an 8-0 lead by the 5th against Jake Shurmer and Glen Miller. From there, Team Miller continued its performance to come out in front at the end to win 26-11. Rink six: Peter Ryan (swing bowler), Dick Graham and Terry Burke opened the scoring in their match against Peter Ryan, Peter Zylstra and Ron McGarry. Team Burke didn't see much luck from there to be 21-2 behind. Team McGarry continued the punishment to run out winners 23-13. Rink seven: Peter Martin, Jim Clark and Jeff Adams were setting themselves up for a big win against Steve Glencourse, Ted Parker and Darryl Shurmer, with a lead of 20 -9 by the 14th. Team Shurmer, however, had other ideas and continued the fight to come up trumps, 23-21. Saturday, April 9 Rink two, men's triples: Ron Hollebone, Paul Galvin and Tiger Smith were in trouble early against a red-hot Jeff Adams, Hugh Brennan and Tim Pickstone, who were 22-5 up by the 11th. Team Smith fought back at the back end of the match, but Team Pickstone proved too good winning 29-20. Rink three, men's triples: Greg Hallett, Daryl Shurmer and Ron McGarry struggled from the start against the experience of Kerry Connors, Peter Naylor and Mick McDonald. Team McDonald was never threatened for the lead and won it easily, with a 30-11 scoreline. Rink four, men's triples: Tony Urza, Glen Urza and Craig Bush brought their match level on the 11th (8-all) against Dick Graham, Mick Nobes and Des Sanders. Team Sanders then took the lead and held it until the last two ends, where Team Bush came back to take the win, 24-21. Rink five: Alan Clark (swing bowler), Max Elms and Dave Josh were neck and neck against Alan Clark, Ted Parker and Noel Witney, with the scores level on the 10th (7-all). Team Witney snuck ahead and managed to keep the lead to the end to win 19-15. Rink six: Peter Mathis, Glen Miller and Trevor Sharpham were 16-5 down by the 10th against Phillipe Legall, Andrew Moffit and Mick Sewell. Team Sharpham fought back to level the match on the 19th (19-all). With two ends remaining, Team Sharpham took the win, 24-19. Rink seven: Terry Clark, Peter Phegan and Peter Zylstra were behind from the start against Bob Rooke, Terry Burke and Ron Hogan. Team Hogan had a commanding lead to take the win in the end, 26-12. Sunday, April 10 Rink three, mixed pairs championship final: Mel Parker and Craig Bush levelled the match on the 4th (2-all) against Leonie McGarry and Ron McGarry. From there, Team Bush dominated the match with a convincing win 29-5. Congratulations to both for this year's championship. Rink five: Alan Clark (swing bowler), Phil Murray and Tim Pickstone were behind for the first six ends (5-3) against Alan Clark, Sue Murray and Peter Drew. Team Pickstone turned up the heat and maintained the scoring to win the match, 17-9. As Easter approaches, there will be no report for next week. So, until we next meet, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty. IT was with pleasure that we welcomed past-President Ross James to the club on his visit to Bathurst. Only one round of the Club Triples Championships was played last week. The team of Susie Simmons, Phil Gray and Ian Shaw were victorious over the team of Kevin Miller, Arch Ledger and Bruce Rich. Phil was substituting for Mick Simmons, who has been unwell. Susie's team were well away with eight shots on the board after four ends. At the seventh end, the score was 10-1; Kevin's side won the next four ends and five shots. Susie's side kept the pressure on, scoring 10 shots to seven in the last ten ends to claim the win with a score of 21-12. Social bowls Wednesday, April 6 THE #2 green had been prepared so that it was running quite a bit quicker than what we were used to. Combined with a gusty wind, conditions were tricky. Game one, rink eight: Alby Homer and Kevin Miller beat Mick and Louise Hall 22-18. Mr and Mrs Hall started their scoring first and maintained the lead up to the 13th end when they were leading 15-8. Alby and Kevin came good, with a strong burst, scoring 14 shots in six ends, to snatch the lead with the score on 22-15. A three for the Halls ended the game on 22-18 in the 20th end. Game two, rink nine: Ray Noonan, Paul Rodenhuis and Annette McPherson played Norm Hayes, Trevor Kellock and Phil Murray. Shorty's side were leading 8-4 after five ends, but Norm's side had caught up to be on 10-all after 10 ends. Shorty's team managed to stay in front for the rest of the game, leading 18-14 after 18 ends, then 22-17 at the end. Game three, rink 10: Pat Duff, Bruce Rich and Arch Ledger defeated Bob Lindsay, Ian Shaw and improving new player Robert Keady 23-20. Bob's team were leading 6-3 when Pat's team scored a five, then another six shots in the following four ends, so they were leading 13-6. Four successive winning ends had Bob's side back in front, 15-13, but this was soon equalised then passed by Pat's team. Game four, rink 11: Garry Hotham, John Martin and Jim Grives won their game against Ian Cunningham, Daniel Prasad and Barry McPherson, with a score of 24-19. After Ian's side opened with a four, Garry's side replied with a five. It was close up to the 12th end when the score was level on 11-all. Ian's side got in front, but only briefly, as Garry, John and Jim re-took it and held it to the end. Game five, rink 12: Joe Young and Pam Warren beat Ron Cambey and Bob Foster 21-14. Ron and Bob were leading all the way until the eleventh end, when Joe and Pam scored a five to bring the score to 12-8. They then won most ends dropping only three. Saturday, April 9 GAMES were played on #1 Green. Game one, rink two: A close result in the game between Jim Grives and Brian Burke, playing against Trevor Kellock and Phil Murray. The lead swung from one side to the other, with Trevor and Phil up 12-7 then Jim and Brian up 18-13. At the 17th end, it was all-square on 18-all, then 20-all in the 20th end. A two for Jim and Brian gave them the win. Game two, rink four: Garry Hotham and Geoff Thorne (G G) showed no courtesy to visiting past-president Ross James, who was playing with Robert Lindsay. Bob assures me he did not bribe the match room for the spot. Maybe the real grass green was too unfamiliar for Ross, who is used to synthetic greens in Queensland. In any case, Garry and Geoff had an easy win, 28-11. They led 8-2 after six ends, 11-8 after 11, then 28-8 after 19! That's eight consecutive ends and 17 shots. Ross and Robert scored a two and a single in the last two ends to get into double figures. Game three, rink five: Alex Birkens and Louise Hall defeated Ian Schofield and Anthony Morrissey, 19-14. Alex and Louise were trailing 9-7 when they scored a five. After 17 ends, with the score on 14-all, Alex and Louise claimed the last four ends and five shots. Game four, rink six: Chris Stafford and John McDonagh won their game against Mark Withers and Pam Warren 26-16. Chris and John were down one shot, 8-7 after eight ends when they scored a four and three, thus leading 14-8. Mark and Pam replied with eight shots in four ends to take the lead, 16-14. That was the end of their run, Chris and John took all before them in the seven ends to the finish. Game five, rink seven: Joe Young and Daniel Prasad had a narrow in over Paul Rodenhuis and James Nau. Joe and Daniel were level on 5-all after seven ends, but then stretched out their lead to 14-6. Paul and James fought back to be only one-down, 14-13 after 16 ends. At the 20th end, they were down 19-14 when a four in the last end closed the gap to one with the score 19-18. Bathurst City Women's Bowling Club TRIPLES game played on Tuesday, April 12. Annette McPherson, Fay Medway and Judy Rodenhuis played against the team of Annette Myers, Rhonda Henry and Maureen Josh. Annette Myers' team got the jump early and led 8-3 after five ends. Annette McPherson's team got into their stride and cleaned up the next five ends, earning 12 shots. Myers' team came close with another five shots bringing the score to 16-13. It was all McPherson's team after that; they scored eight shots in five ends. The game ended after 17 ends with the score on 24-13.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/8b788ba3-cbb1-4670-bf33-3f7626bf5a34.JPG/r0_63_5472_3155_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg