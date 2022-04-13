news, local-news,

"THE highlight of my life" - that is how Katie Kennedy described the experience of holding the AFLW premiership cup on grand final day. Given her role as an AFLW community football ambassador, the Bathurst Giants skipper was at Adelaide Oval on Saturday to witness the Adelaide Crows beat Melbourne in the decider. Kennedy attended the grand final breakfast, meet the players and AFL General Manager of Women's Football Nicole Livingstone, and was part of the on-field presentation of the premiership cup. "It was crazy. I've been to a men's grand final as well, but you can't compare the two because they're so different with the way they're put on," Kennedy said. "We were on the field for them bringing out the cup, we formed a guard of honour ... so that was really cool to walk onto the ground and see the players up close and personal. "It was surreal, I still get goose bumps thinking about it. The crowd were insane, they were super-passionate throughout the whole game, which was amazing. "Hearing the roar of the crowd when that first siren was going - that was insane." READ MORE: Giants women showcase their skills at AFL Central West season launch READ MORE: Season 2022 AFL Central West fixtures are revealed READ MORE: Giants enjoy pre-season win at inaugural AFLW Queanbeyan Cup Standing in the middle of Adelaide Oval on grand final day is moment Kennedy won't soon forget, but the highlight for her was the chance to hold the premiership cup. It is a symbol of just how far the sport Kennedy is so passionate about has come for female participants. "It is massive and I thought it was going to be heavy, but it actually wasn't that heavy. I was scared to touch it, I didn't want to smudge anything on it or drop it," she said. "But just to know what it means to the two playing teams, to actually get a chance to hold the cup was crazy. It was the highlight of my life I think, it was so surreal to think I was actually there. "I had to take a moment to think 'Is this real?'. "It definitely makes you hungry to want to do more and get our girls out here involved in something like that. It's amazing to think that there is potential now for our girls to go on an play in a grand final like that." While Kennedy is a Richmond supporter when it comes to the AFLW, she said on Saturday she was cheering for Melbourne. In the end it was the Crows who emerged 4-5-29 to 2-4-16 victors. "I jumped on the Dees bandwagon, they were away from home and the crowd was almost all Adelaide, so I go for the underdogs," Kennedy said. "But on the day Adelaide just had it in their hands the whole game."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/ba2aaa1f-2ec8-4401-81b8-5c724cf6169f.jpg/r0_91_3000_1786_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg