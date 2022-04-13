Car into wall at Mount Panorama, woman transported to hospital

news, local-news,

A 25-year-old woman was taken to hospital after crashing her car into the wall at Mount Panorama late Tuesday night. A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said they were called to The Chase, Mount Panorama at around 11.20pm, after reports the driver of the car swerved and hit the wall while trying to avoid a collision with a kangaroo. MAKING NEWS: NSW Ambulance sent one road crew, treating two people at the scene. The spokesperson said there were two people in the vehicle, one of whom was shaken after the crash and complaining of knee pain. One patient, a female in her 20s, was transported to Bathurst Base Hospital with leg pain in her left leg.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/e86b9987-0745-44dd-af9e-d8d6d2940f12.PNG/r17_0_890_493_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg