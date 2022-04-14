community,

I AM pleased to announce that council has partnered with Regional Development Australia to offer two grant writing workshops on Tuesday, May 17. The aim is to assist community groups and businesses to apply for the many grants offered by all levels of government. The workshops will cover areas including: The session for community groups will be held from 3pm to 4.30pm and a session for business groups will be on at 6pm to 7pm. Both sessions are on Tuesday, May 17 at Bathurst Panthers. For more information or to register, visit bathurstliveinvest.com.au Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour I AM really looking forward to the return of the 6 Hour this weekend. This year's entry list is the largest ever and is brimming with a diverse competitor base. Mount Panorama is a challenging motor racing circuit and I expect a lot of excitement this weekend for drivers and spectators. We welcome the many drivers, support crews, families, friends and their supporters who will visit our city and ultimately shop, dine and stay in Bathurst. This will provide a substantial boost to our local economy and highlight the very best of the region to our visitors. Easter long weekend EASTER is a time to refresh and recharge. I hope everyone takes some time out to spend time with family and friends. If you are travelling over the long weekend, please take care on the roads. Double demerit points will be in place from Thursday, April 14 to Monday, April 18. I would like to wish everyone a very happy and safe Easter. Holiday activities THE Bathurst Rail Museum is running workshops in building model railways over the school holidays for children aged 10 to 12. There are still limited spots available on Thursday, April 21 and Friday, April 22 from 9am to noon. The rail museum is open seven days a week during the school holidays. For more information, visit museumsbathurst.com.au I'M sure we are all looking forward to the Easter long weekend and catching up with friends and family. The NSW Government is making it more affordable to make the most out of your long weekend. The Easter long weekend is the perfect time for eligible families to enjoy five $50 vouchers which can be redeemed at Discover NSW and Stay NSW registered businesses. Parents NSW vouchers can be combined up to the value of $250 and applied to your accommodation bill or discover experience. Customers can pool multiple Stay NSW vouchers with friends or family for the same booking at registered accommodation providers, big or small. In addition, the Stay NSW voucher program, providing every adult aged 18 and older with a $50 voucher to spend at registered accommodation providers, will be progressively rolled out from February 21. Both programs will be implemented using the existing Dine and Discover NSW infrastructure. Applying is easy and can be done quickly via your Service NSW app, the Service NSW website or by calling 13 77 88 for assistance. Investing in the koala's future THE NSW Government has released its new $193.3 million Koala Strategy, which is the biggest financial commitment by any government to secure koalas in the wild. The five-year plan is a comprehensive roadmap that will help deliver the NSW Government's ambition to double the number of koalas in NSW. This is the largest investment in any single species in Australia, and it demonstrates how committed this government is to protecting koalas. We know there are multiple threats to koalas, including loss and fragmentation of their habitat, compounded by the impact of the devastating 2019-20 bushfires, as well as vehicle strike and dog attack. This strategy will help ensure koalas can survive and thrive into the future in NSW. The strategy focuses on conservation actions under four themes: Some of the more than 30 actions in the strategy include preventing vehicle strike and dog attacks, and restoring and protecting thousands of hectares of habitat. A key part of the Koala Strategy involves establishing partnerships with conservation groups and communities. We all want to see koalas thrive in the wild for generations to come, and everyone, including land managers, local councils, wildlife carers, citizen scientists and the NSW Government, needs to be involved. To read the Koala Strategy, visit: www.environment.nsw.gov.au/koalas

