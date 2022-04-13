sport, local-sport,

THEY may not have won, but both Eglinton's Hittin Hotties captain John 'slugger' Bullock and coach Graeme Stapleton believe their players were brave in Saturday's annual Cup Challenge against Northbridge Tennis Club. Eglinton went down fighting, losing in a thriller 16 sets all, 137 games to 129 games in front of the large, vocal crowd. The critics believed Eglinton's division one side would not handle Northbridge's classy players, but how wrong they were. Eglinton's awesome foursome of Jeorge Collins, Bullock, Dave Craft and Matt Tree played with nerves of steel to absolutely belt the city side of Clive Wilkinson, Justin Wood, Andy Phelan and Gordon Waygood seven sets to one. Craft and Collins were in blistering form, winning seven sets between them. 'Slugger' Bullock turned back the clock, winning 6-1, 6-1, 6-4, while Tree was in fine form, winning each of his four sets 6-1, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3. In division two Eglinton again shone with Jason Molkentin, Bryan Reiri, Garth Hindmarch and Andrew Tree winning their match over Graeme Sticka, Ben Jones, Richard Pembroke and Sara Goddard six sets to two. READ ALSO: Kennedy attends AFLW grand final, holds premiership cup READ ALSO: Platypi league talents now showcasing their skills as Bulldogs READ ALSO: Rue is 'so grateful' to have earned a pair of Young Matildas caps The star player for Eglinton in this division was Reiri who won all of his four sets - 6-1, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2. He looked in total control playing some very smart tennis. Division three saw the Northbridge side of Lance Lin, Greg Scott, Doris Teoh and Dennis Teoh whitewashing the home side of Brian Dwyer, Sarah Tree, Kurt Booth and Bailey Honeyman 8-0. Division four was a close encounter with Northbridge's Bob Lemon, Barry Shaw, Winton Gibson and Stephen Colagiuri winning over Eglinton's Adrian Hotham, Russell Welsh, Paul Clancy, Stacey Markwick and Graeme Stapleton five sets to three. Hotham and Welsh showed glimpses of brilliance for the home side, winning three sets - 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. Presidents Jason Honeyman (Eglinton) and Winton Gibson (Northbridge) along with captains Wilkinson and Bullock paid tribute to the players for the spirit in which they competed. "It was just so fantastic to get back on the court playing our Cup Challenge. It is definitely the highlight of the calendar year for both clubs, and we hope that we can continue the tradition in the years to come," they said. Well folks what a Cup Challenge it was and as the cliché goes, tennis was the winner on the day. Good hitting. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

