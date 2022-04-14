Congregation remains strong after the loss of Jehovah's Witnesses hall

community,

THE congregation of the Raglan Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses is still finding ways to come together more than seven months after the church was destroyed by fire. Emergency services were called to the Kingdom Hall in the early hours of September 18, 2021 to find the building engulfed in flames. The structure was unable to be saved and at the time police labelled the blaze as suspicious. A Coroner's report into the fire is still being prepared, but, whatever the outcome, the congregation has not let the loss of their beloved place of worship slow them down. READ MORE: Police continue investigation into fire at Jehovah's Witnesses hall The local Jehovah's Witnesses have found support from the congregation and "genuine concern" from the Bathurst community has kept them positive. More than 100 Bathurst Jehovah's Witnesses are now preparing to celebrate their most important event of 2022 without a place of worship. On Friday, Jehovah's Witnesses in Bathurst are hosting the annual commemoration of Jesus Christ's death. The event is open to the public, and they are writing invitation letters to as many people as possible. The event will be held in person at the Jehovah's Witnesses hall in Lithgow, with an option to join on Zoom. It is the first time in two years that this event will be held in person, after the worldwide organisation announced the recommencement of in-person services from April 1. Patrick Coetsee has never missed the annual event and this year will be no different. "Our virtual Kingdom Hall (Zoom) can hold everyone who wishes to attend so people can attend from the comfort of their own lounge room," he said. While the loss of the hall was difficult, David Hyde, who has attended the Kingdom Hall for 55 years, said online services due to COVID-19 allowed the congregation to continue to worship with minimal disruption. "The fact that we were already using Zoom and not meeting at the Kingdom Hall has meant there was very little interruption to our weekly worship," he said. Raymond and Janelle Manders, who were the first couple to be married at the hall, said the community support has helped. "We are certain that some would have been emotionally scarred at first," Mrs Manders said. "However, we have been boosted by our family and many acquaintances in the Bathurst community who have expressed nothing but concern." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/bb617636-e01a-4974-8b7d-09842aaed3da.JPG/r0_235_5184_3164_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg