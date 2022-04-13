Greens call for Federal Government to fund a plan for Mount Panorama

news, local-news,

THE Greens want to see the Federal Government provide funds to help with the preservation of land on Mount Panorama that has been declared sacred. Senate candidate and former NSW MLC, David Shoebridge, and the party's candidate for Calare, Kay Nankervis, met with the Wiradyuri Elders on Wednesday. During their press conference at Mount Panorama, the Greens candidates expressed their support for the Elders' efforts to regain access to the land at the back of McPhillamy Park. Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley declared the land, previously earmarked for a go-kart track, "a significant Aboriginal area that is to be preserved and protected" in May, 2021. The site remains fenced off to the public nearly 12 months later. READ MORE: Elders angry with council as land on Mount Panorama remains fenced off Ms Nankervis said the Greens' commitment to Aboriginal people was part of the reason why she was standing for the party. "One of those most important things about the way the Greens operates is that we acknowledge that this is Aboriginal land, and has always been Aboriginal land and always will be Aboriginal land, and all of the Greens policies recognise that they should be in keeping with what is respectful to the Aboriginal people, the Traditional Owners of all the nations of this country," she said. "... And I just want to say, as the candidate for Calare and a resident of Bathurst and as someone who lives in the shadow of Wahluu, that I am very disappointed that there has not been enough respect shown to Traditional Owners in the past year by local government authorities in a position to make sure that they make this place available for the entire public and to the Traditional Owners, especially the Wiradyuri women, for whom this is a sacred site." She also called on Bathurst Regional Council to commit funds to a management plan for the area. Mr Shoebridge also wants to see council "partner with Wiradyuri people to make this the extraordinary site it can be", then went a step further by suggesting that the Federal Government should invest funds as well. "Maybe it's time for the Federal Government to actually offer a significant grant here to get the process started," he said. "We've got less than 40 days til a Federal election. This would be a great outcome and, I say to the Federal member, join with Wiradyuri people, help break the impasse, deliver a Federal grant to get the plan of management working and make it conditional on the council that they do that in partnership with the Wiradyuri people. "This should be a win-win for the community."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/753ee276-3a77-4dfc-b121-d924cc136c4c.JPG/r0_402_5568_3548_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg