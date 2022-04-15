community,

2MCE volunteer Sharon Williams embraces every opportunity that comes her way. Sharon credits previous station manager Lisa McLean with encouraging her to put her hand up and grab every opportunity at 2MCE, and that she certainly has. Over the last year, she completed a Certificate III in Screen and Media with the Community Media Training Organisation (CMTO) which covered broadcasting, interviewing, and social media skills. Through the course, Sharon learned field recording skills and has started recording vox pops and interviews with the community at events in our region's villages. "I enjoy listening to people's stories and making sure our community radio station reflects the sound of our community," she says. READ ALSO: Long-time presenter Tim enjoys the country twang Most recently, Sharon represented 2MCE at a media conference with one of the federal election candidates for Calare, recording questions and answers to share with our listeners. She quickly turned the story around for broadcast in Community Drive the same afternoon. Sharon has been a volunteer presenter at 2MCE since 2016, starting on the Talking Newspaper program. In 2020, she and fellow presenter Kerry Patten joined the Community Drive team, producing and presenting community news and information. They also started presenting The Mamas with The Pops, a nostalgic and fun music program at 10am Tuesday. Sharon and Kerry also alternate presenting the Sunday Breakfast program, which features music, gardening and cooking segments, and community news and information. Sharon enjoys the diversity of the different programs she works on. "I love how community radio connects with people. The best part of being at 2MCE is talking to people in the community," she says. Sharon and Kerry enjoy working with Charles Sturt University students and local young people in the radio studio. "I love seeing new generations blossom in broadcasting. They keep me young and I really cherish that collaboration." Sharon joined the 2MCE Community Broadcasting Board in December 2021 and is an active member of the Sponsorship and Fundraising Sub-committee at the station. "I never imagined I would do what I'm doing now when I started volunteering for Talking Newspaper," she says. "You never know where community radio will take you. "Put your hand up and go for it. You can do it." 2MCE is a community radio station serving the communities of Bathurst and Orange. Our mission is to communicate the views, needs, interests and aspirations of our communities. If you are interested in participating in the operation of 2MCE, you can volunteer in a range of roles, and not just ones on-air. You might like to produce or edit audio, help with fundraising and sponsorship for the station, copywriting, archiving, or event management. You can find our volunteer application form on our website at 2mce.org or telephone the station on 6338 4790. You can listen to 2MCE on 92.3 in Bathurst, 94.7 in Orange, or stream online at 2mce.org.

