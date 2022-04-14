Faces at the Cinema in the Park family event in Kings Parade

news, local-news,

Ice Age 3: Dawn of the Dinosaur proved popular when Bathurst Regional Council held a Cinema in the Park event at Kings Parade on Saturday night. It followed a Musicians in the Park event the night before.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/541a9443-0351-4d8a-a744-9a43bc31b8ab.JPG/r0_93_3158_1877_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg