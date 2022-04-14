I COULD never imagine that any government going into an election would have a debt of $1.17 trillion, as was shown in the budget handed down, and also no surplus in the next decade. It's hard to believe that any opposition would like to take government with that debt. No, I am not an economist. But I was born in 1928 and our parents, like most, experienced the great recession. All the fundamentals of what is taking place in the world today unfortunately have many similarities to what then brought about the war. In my view, not one single handout is tackling the cost of living. Eventually that debt will have to be recovered and I hate to think of what the younger generation will have to go through with higher taxes, rate increases and still a higher cost of living. Some years back, an economist made a prediction that I thought at the time was a joke. He forecast that the banks would own 60 per cent of the houses by 2050 as the owners would not be able to pay the mortgage.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/80eb1357-3c80-47da-9aa6-36651483eb26.jpg/r0_285_5616_3458_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg