Elders angry with council as land on Mount Panorama remains fenced off

news, local-news,

THE Wiradyuri Traditional Owners Central West Aboriginal Corporation has accused Bathurst Regional Council of ignoring a protection order on land at the top of Mount Panorama. The claims, which council has denied, were made during a press conference on Wednesday. READ MORE: Greens call for Federal Government to fund a plan for Mount Panorama Elder Brian Grant (Mallyan) said council had not been communicating with the Elders about the management of the site and claimed it was ignoring the protection order by clearing vegetation. "The management plan hasn't come forward at all. Certainly we hear a lot about this 'We're going to manage the place'. Have a look at it now, how well it is managed. It's just a wasteland," he said. "They walked in here just a very short time ago, put a tractor and a thrasher in there, just destroyed the contour of the place and killed all the grassy box woodland. We know that the grassy box woodland here is not protected under legislation because it was before that fact, but at least respect the fact that it is a grassy box woodland. "There are some 12 plants in there that are used by traditional people, Wiradyuri people, for medicine and for nutrition. That's all been slashed away, so this year's growth has gone. We have to wait another year. "This is another year on top of the minister's decision that has been completely ignored; in any shape or form, they have not adhered to it. We heard council say - the old council, we haven't heard it from the new council yet - 'We'll abide by the referee's ruling'. "Well, I'm sorry to say, the referee made the ruling and nobody has carried on with it. The bell has rung for one whole year and no one has come to the centre to make some decisions that are appropriate to the management of this place for Wiradyuri people and the wider community. They ignored everybody." When approached for a response to the claims, council's general manager, David Sherley, denied there hasn't been any communication, but said that council is constrained in what it can discuss with WTOCWAC due to ongoing legal action. "With regards to the works that are being undertaken, council has at all times notified the WTOCWAC and the Federal Government that works are occurring," he said. "The Federal Government, which is the independent arbiter, has raised no objections." He said council had remained transparent. "Throughout the process, council has been transparent and has always provided notification of works beyond which is required under the legislation," he said. "The majority of the area intended to construct the go kart track was previously private land before council purchased it and no public access was available. "Due to the litigation initiated by the WTOCWAC, council is constrained in what it can discuss with WTOCWAC in regard to the area covered by the Section 10 at the top of Mount Panorama - Wahluu. This legal action is ongoing even though the go kart track is not proceeding, in accordance with the Section 10 declaration." Mr Sherley said it was "disappointing" claims had been made about council not communicating. "Council continues to work with the WTOCWAC and other Aboriginal groups in the community and it is disappointing that there are claims that council is not communicating with the parties," he said. "In recent months, Council has undertaken many activities with WTOCWAC and other Aboriginal groups in the community. Most recently, a member of WTOCWAC provided the Welcome to Country at the Panthers NRL match and members of WTOCWAC have worked with council staff delivering River Connections projects with local school children for which they were remunerated. "Council has also invited, and had acceptance from, members of WTOCWAC to upcoming motor racing events. Further, I note that Council worked closely with WTOCWAC in the creation of the public artwork on the post office building titled Blue Banded Bee Creation Story 2022 as part of the Streets as Shared Spaces project. "I also note that members of WTOCWAC have been involved in development of the Aboriginal Commitment Strategy which will guide Council in continuing to develop relationships between Council and the Aboriginal community." Council is also looking to develop a masterplan for McPhillamy Park, considered the development of one at its February 18 meeting. The matter has been put to the 2022-23 budget process for consideration. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/f48961f4-0fad-42c9-ab9e-d381f66725cc.jpg/r0_0_1197_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg