THE disadvantages are obvious, but it's hard to see any advantages in Labor's long wait to nominate a candidate for Calare for the coming federal election. The poll's timing has been no surprise, considering the Prime Minister has seemed determined for quite a while to take this government to the full length of its term, and Labor is hardly a minor party in this electorate. True, the seat has been handsomely held by the Nationals for some time, but it has a reasonably recent history of voting independent (when the popular Peter Andren held it). Orange, where incumbent Andrew Gee is based, turned savagely against the Nationals at the state level in 2016 (though it didn't elect a left-of-centre replacement) and Bathurst remains important enough to Labor that it is the venue for the annual Light on the Hill Dinner. Even if Labor doesn't fancy its chances at all in Calare, and head office wants to put its time, resources and money into the seats it has a chance of picking up to win government, the party's faithful in this region still needed to be shown that an effort was being made. That's not just to keep the local faithful motivated for this election, but for the elections to follow; to ensure that there are local Labor people willing to man booths in a future poll when Calare might be on a knife edge. Perhaps the benefits of a long campaigning period are exaggerated and, in the days of a shrinking attention span, a candidate needs less time these days to make an impression and tell their story. Perhaps. Labor's long wait to get a candidate to work on trying to win the seat of Calare might be strategic or it might be pragmatic. Barring any evidence of a grander plan, though, it has all just looked a bit half-hearted.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/fb1a0200-64e3-4ab0-b4b2-90794f3da307.jpg/r3_389_4996_3210_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg