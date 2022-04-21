news, local-news, styling, colour, renovation, interior design, Jono Fleming

The Easter long weekend is an ideal time for homeowners to bring smaller DIY renovation projects to life, particularly indoor projects such as painting. However, when it comes to decorating with colour, interior designer and stylist Jono Fleming says it's time to ditch the feature wall and embrace the returning trend of saturating a room with colour. Sharing his insights with paint company Benjamin Moore, Jono said Australians haven't been the boldest with colour in the past few years. "We've been conditioned to always consider white as our safest option, in case of resale or to add personality later, but we're seeing a shift," he said. "As we've all spent an extended period in our homes, there is a slight change towards adding colour. Perhaps staring at four white walls for so long has sparked a thirst for variety. "Softer colours are being introduced, especially in the sage green tones and dustier clays. It's an exciting time and the future looks bright, and colourful." According to Jono, one trend that's coming back in fashion is painting all the walls of a room with one colour. "We're talking painting the architraves, skirting boards, trim and sometimes even the ceiling in the same colour as the walls," he said. "It's a bold choice, and it's not for everyone or every space, but it works very well if you have more ornate, classic detailing in your home." Jono said it's also time to retire the feature wall. "A flood of colour when you open a room can be just the trick to add impact and personality to your space," he said. "When it comes to adding colour to your home, bedrooms are always a great place to start. "The power of colour can completely transform a space and bedrooms are the one space you spend the most time in, whilst also seeing them at different times of the day. READ ALSO: Click here to discover what is happening in real estate with this week's realestateview eEdition. "Consider what the mood is when you wake up first thing, or the calming effect you want when you fall asleep. "The main thing to remember is choose what makes you happy, be bold; it's just paint, you can always give it another go or change it up later." Paint brands such as Benjamin Moore make layering colours throughout a home effortless. Why not try mixing and matching palettes, and build up the confidence to have fun and experiment with personalised colour combinations that will work together seamlessly.

