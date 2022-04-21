news, property, tree change, moving, REV

Bowral resident Jen Hamilton used to be on the train by 6am to get to her job in Sydney, and it would be well past 7pm before she got home. "During the winter months, it was always dark when I left home and dark when I got back so I would go through periods of not really experiencing daylight," she told Australian Community Media. "As a family unit, we were a bit dysfunctional as we were only really together properly as a family on weekends." But the trade off seemed worth it. She and her husband had made the move from Sydney, chasing greener pastures and what were then cheaper house prices. "We had one of those 'What are we doing?' moments and decided that a really long commute, for me, was worth living in a beautiful place with space for our family to grow and explore." Now Jen, and a growing number of other professionals, find themselves able to enjoy the best of both worlds - city salary, country living and no commute in sight. That's because the senior program manager's employer, tech company Atlassian, has adopted a fully-distributed workforce policy that it refers to as Team Anywhere. Dom Price, Atalassian's resident work futurist, said that the company made the decision to allow its employees to work from anywhere during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was only a few months into the pandemic where we were like 'You know what? This feels like something that has a longer term impact than the immediate reaction' ... We looked at the pros and the cons, and for our business benefit but also for the benefit of our employees this [policy] feels like it makes sense." Mr Price said that the policy has been refined since its introduction, with teams now needing to agree to a four hour window in which everyone is available. "It's a bit of build your own adventure but we've had to put a little bit of structure around it," he said. "As a team you agree what your four hours of overlap are. Those are the hours that you are online together, where you do your collaboration, your meaningful work together, you have your meetings, your forums, your catchups. The other four hours are at your discretion." While some existing employees couldn't wait to make the tree or sea change, and have already moved, others were taking their time to decide whether to make the move to the regions. "We saw the original movement of people and what we're seeing now is that second wave, where people go 'We've sold the house or changed the kids school, we've made all those moves and we're doing this sensibly," he explained. And at the end of the day, there were still some employees who still have a preference to work in an office. For this reason Atlassian will be retaining a physical office presence in Sydney, with plans to move into a new $1 billion headquarters near Sydney's Central Station. Mr Price said the policy has already expanded the diversity of Atlassian's new hires. "If you're hiring within commutable distance of Wynyard in Sydney you've already ruled out a huge amount of the population in terms of that diversity and background," he said. "It's not just the work from anywhere, it's the time policy [that's helping employee retention]."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32Ehza3xXJYSshHEKQz9wjj/3e97c844-5fde-444b-b36d-e19a42364cf3.jpeg/r2_0_1021_576_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg