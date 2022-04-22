Performance comes with bonuses for Combined Probus members

community,

MEMBERS of Bathurst's Combined Probus Club came together recently to see a live streaming of the Metropolitan Opera's performance of Rigoletto. Club president Ingrid Pearson said the 35-strong group included club members, their partners, and friends. "The settings and costumes were sumptuous, singing superb, and the additional talks from the director, set and costume designers, as well as the three singers portraying the main characters of the opera, being Rigoletto, his daughter Gilda, and the Duke of Mantua, were bonuses one would not get when attending a performance in person," she said. "Close-ups of the performers meant that much of the emotions of the action were also captured." She said Bathurst was "truly blessed" to have Stephen Champion, manager of Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, programming not just live performances, but also streaming the Metropolitan Opera and National Theatre Live programs. "It allows those who love the art of opera and theatre performed by the best artists in the world to enjoy the shows in Bathurst," she said. She said the club will continue to support such programs whenever it can as part of its trips and outings agenda this year. Bathurst Probus Combined Club meets at 10.30am on every third Tuesday of each month at Panthers Bathurst, 132 Piper Street, Bathurst. Members join Probus for fun, fellowship, and friendship. Members and their guests are most welcome to participate in the club's activities and outings. Find out more by contacting president Ingrid Pearson on 0418 228 766 or email ingrid@bigpond.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/c25e16af-8f90-4126-8201-7ea7f954ea5f.jpg/r0_62_2684_1578_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg