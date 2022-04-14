sport, local-sport,

SOFIA Arvidsson marked her first trip to the Bathurst Paceway in style on Wednesday night by driving a winning treble for the first time her career. The 27-year-old from Sweden is only in her third season of driving, but during her limited time in the gig she has already notched up three Group 1 wins and two at Group 2 level. Wednesday night's trip to Bathurst was the 203rd meeting of Arvidsson's driving career and she was greeted by cool, windy conditions. But she liked what she saw at the complex. "It's a bit windy here up the hill, but the facilities here are nice," she said. Ardvisson liked what she saw on track even better as she steered the first treble of her career - winning aboard the Blake Fitzpatrick, Cawdor trained Jalaneel ($2.50), Breivika ($4.20) and La Puddie ($3.80). READ MORE: Burns Bay wins the Vale Viv Butler Pace for Peter Trevor-Jones READ MORE: Camanchi Warrior battles through death seat run to win at Bathurst READ MORE: Hewitt takes out Group 1 Bathurst Gold Tiara in photo finish With five-year-old gelding La Puddie, it was his first win in over three months and came in a career best 1:53.8 mile rate as he led from start to finish. In the case of four-year-old mare Breivika, it was another good run as she lined up for second start back from an almost four-month spell. She found herself two and three wide early, but had settled into the death seat on the bell. With 600m to go Breivika was eyeballing leader Hall Stitched Up and from there she went on with the job. But the most impressive of Arvidsson's three winners was her first - Jalaneel. From barrier four in the Happy Easter Pace (1,730 metres) the three-year-old blazed to the lead and clocked a 27.2 seconds opening quarter. "It was always the plan, he's a big, strong boy - so yeah, the plan was to cross," Arvidsson said. That blistering start saw Jalaneel out to a 12m lead as the bell sounded and while many trackside questioned if the Heston Blue Chip x Our Awesome Girl gelding had gone too hard too early, Arvidsson knew how strong he was. Down the back straight after a 56.7 seconds first half, Kalypso Sam had closed to within 6m, but Jalaneel kept going for Arvidsson. A 28.8 third quarter saw him turn for home with a big lead and he stayed strong to the line. His nearest rival Bettor Keppel ($4.60) finished 11.3m back. Race caller Craig Easey declared "I've never called her before, but I tell you what, I'll be putting her on top in a few more. She drove that a treat." Arvidsson admitted the wind was stronger than she'd expected, but was always confident Jalaneel would hold on for an all the way win. "When I went into the home straight I thought 'Geeze, it's a bit windy, I better make sure he's got some petrol left' but the horse in the run, I felt like I had plenty of horse left so I wasn't concerned," she said. "He was pretty good. He's been working really well at home this horse, so I was feeling pretty good coming into the race."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/14eda9c0-9919-409c-8b27-94550d0c6211.JPG/r219_576_3625_2500_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg