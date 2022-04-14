CHOOSING what to invest in now isn't as easy as it appears. Several options seem likely to produce little return over the next year or two and some may provide losses. Cash and term deposits offer minimal return, perhaps 0.5 per cent. Inflation (CPI) is 3.5 per cent. The purchasing power of deposits is reducing; the real return is negative. Government bonds offer around 2.5 per cent, with corporate debt slightly higher. The RBA is now saying it may raise interest rates sooner than previously expected. However, increases will still be gradual. It is likely to be at least two years before fixed deposits pay significantly more than the inflation rate. Most properties appear fully valued. Houses and units have seen a huge surge in prices over recent years. There are unlikely to be further gains in the near term. The same can be said for rural property. Farm values have also shown huge increases. Residential and rural property values are likely to plateau as interest rates rise. They may even fall a little over the next couple of years. Only small rate rises will be needed to cause mortgage stress and increasing defaults. City property values are most likely to fall. Commercial property prices are also high, though perhaps not as extreme as other property types. Numbers for sale are low as owners are not inclined to sell. The outlook for shares is unclear. Shares aren't overly expensive relative to company profits, but they aren't cheap. There are several causes for concern. Interest rate rises will increase borrowing costs and crimp company profits. Most companies have some level of debt as part of their planned structure. There is concern about how the Ukraine conflict will be resolved. Many European countries depend on Russian gas and oil to warm homes, run vehicles and fuel their factories. Any break in supply could seriously disrupt the European economy. Higher interest rates on fixed deposits reduce investor demand for shares. Companies with high prices relative to their profits that pay low dividends, the growth stocks, will be most affected. The election also brings uncertainty. Investment decision making usually slows during the campaign. However, history shows there is little effect on markets, regardless of who wins. In the past, Labor victories have not caused sharemarket falls. Shares aren't overpriced. If the Ukraine conflict is resolved and interest rates rise in a predictable manner, shares may have quite a good year. Returns are unlikely to be high, but should be sound. Value stocks look attractive - those with low debt, proven profits and good dividends.

