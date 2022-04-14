sport, bathurst-1000-news,

THERE aren't going to be many people on the Bathurst 6 Hour grid this Sunday who have a bigger sense of unfinished business than Perthville's Grant Denyer. Denyer will make his second start in the Easter enduro at Mount Panorama this weekend alongside long-time friend Tony Quinn after his 6 Hour debut in 2021 came to an early end. Following Denyer's opening stint in the Local Legends Mustang GT last year, he and Quinn could only watch on as co-driver Tim Miles crashed out of the race with the car in a promising position. Denyer and Quinn return as a duo in the A2 class this Sunday hopeful of once again taking the Local Legends entry into a strong position - this time when the chequered flag comes down. "I certainly feel like there's a sense of unfinished business. We only got one stint in before the car was crashed but it had huge potential," Denyer said. "We were running fourth at the time and we didn't have to do as many pit stops as the front runners so we were in a great position to podium. I'd like to come back and finish the job this year. "It's a really easy car to drive and I was really enjoying it. It's actually quite relaxing and comfortable. It does everything so easily. It's got so much torque that you don't have to change a hell of a lot of gears. "It was a great experience moving up the field after a technical gremlin in qualifying, which had us starting 13th. Who knows? We could have won it. It's a question that I'd like to answer this year." Denyer said it's great to be back behind the wheel of a car he's already very familiar with and that it's also wonderful to have any drive alongside Quinn. "Tony and I have had a relationship for 20 years. He was one of my first sponsors when I was in the ute series," he said. "We've had some great races together over quite a long time. We finished second in the 12 Hour previously so we've got form here, and we've even raced together at the Nurburgring. I've always enjoyed his company. He's a funny guy who creates a low key, low stress and high fun environment. "That's a great way to go motor racing and I've had a great career because of him. Any time he taps me on the shoulder to come and play I'm there in a heartbeat." Denyer said the atmosphere of the 6 Hour is another reason for both drivers and fans to throw their support behind the Mount Panorama event, and he's looking forward to experiencing more of it this Sunday. "I love the event because it's got a nice atmosphere to it. It's not as intense as the Supercar weekend and you can put yourself anywhere around the track and you're going to have a great view of the action," he said. "You can go for a great wander around to parts of the track that you normally wouldn't get to see because the crowd is too big. I really like it, and production car racing is one of my favourite forms of racing because you get to see cars that you can drive on the roads on the racetrack battling it out. "That's great for fans because they can relate to the cars and with that many cars out there and can imagine that the safety car is going to be quite prolific because that's a hell of a lot of traffic, which is going to be great fun."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/673481cc-30e6-4b6c-b1ff-dcc8a945964b.jpg/r0_569_3833_2735_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg