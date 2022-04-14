sport, local-sport,

Peter Ring was a shining beacon of hope in last Thursday's individual stableford event after a scintillating 45 points gave him a two shot win in B grade over Don Stapley, Richard Lesh was third on 40 points and the scratch went the way of Adam Hart with 24 points. Geoff Arrow and Warwick Beacroft waged a titanic battle in pursuit of the A grade crown after both players had 40 points, in the end Arrow was the victor on a countback. John Perfect (39) chimed in for third as the scratch went the way of the straight hitting Mick Locke with 33 points. Sarah Thompson was all class in compiling 38 points to hold off the challenges of Janet Coles and Wendy Smith in the women's division after both players had 36 points. Peter Plunkett and Hart formed a formidable combination in returning 51pts to win the 2BBB on a countback over Ring and Tony 'notso' Wise, Perfect and John Brady signed for the scratch on 30 points. Congratulations to the 'ol' stager Geoff Cooke who had a hole in one on the 8th! Saturday's A grade event was headed by Justin Sutton and David Luck after both players had 40 points, eventually the sub-par scoring of Sutton prevailed on a countback. Ben McCrossin (38) gained a cheque while the red hot Cameron Jackson fired 39 points to win the scratch. Thirty-eight points was all that was needed for Ben Gunn to secure B grade by a couple of shots over Rick McDonald and the dapper Andre Schuster, 22 points kept Brian Weal as the scratch winner. The ageless Bill Dickie wound back the clock to post a fabulous 42 points and accept the C grade spoils, in his wake were Chris McIntyre (38) and the returning Dane Rossiter (37). Visitor Darrell Mascord was the scratch champion on 20 points. Cindy Perfect was dare I say it 'Perfect' on her way to 35 points and a one shot margin over Lousea Johnston, trainee professional Casey Thompson made a return to Bathurst to shoot 32 points and grab third. A sizeable Sunday field turned out and it was visitor Mitch Ryan who handled the conditions the best to post 38 points and win A grade on a countback over Mitch Bestwick. Dylan Thompson went well under par to finish 3rd with 37 points. B grade was the domain of another visitor, this time it was Mitch Parkinson and his 42 points that accounted for Liam King (41) and Caiden Grimmett (40). The AGM was held last Monday, voting for the Committee saw John Fagan, Darren Small, Bill Casey and Kevin Callaughan returned for another year. Thankyou to Jason Cooke, Tony Noonan, Peter Starkey and John Kajar who all threw their hat into the ring. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/8e402fdc-15f8-4050-8e7e-10197e140a53.JPG/r0_1543_2512_2962_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg