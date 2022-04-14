sport, local-sport,

BATHURST trainers are lining up for their shot at Group 1 success this Friday at Riverina Paceway, with the Riverina Championships taking place. Steve Turnbull, Chris Frisby and Bernie Hewitt all have entries in the mares Riverina Championships Mares Final (2,270 metres) while Turnbull is also chasing success in the colts and entries event. With $100,000 on offer for each race the Wagga Wagga track has naturally drawn on some of the state's top four and five-year-old talent, such as last year's NSW Oaks champion Anntonia and recent Young Pacers Cup winner Ideal Dan. Hewitt's Winona Writer enters the mares race with an enviable record of seven wins from 10 starts, with the latest of those being her strong heat victory when racing first up on Sunday. The George Plains trainer said his runner has the ability to match it with the best in the field but it's going to be a big ask from the Sportswriter mare. "It's going to be a tough race. There's a lot of nice mares in it and obviously Anntonia's the yardstick," he said. "I think there's a couple of good chances. I think [Frisby's] Aunty Bella could be hard to beat and then Yarraman Bella's going quite well at the moment. Brad [Hewitt] has got her now and she's going along quite well. "I think the ones on the back row: Winona, Smoother Rye and Anntonia are the ones to watch, although the other one on the back row, Elektra, can't be discounted either, so the entire back row looks strong." Winona Writer goes out second widest on the back row, following out David Thorn's Vanish Hanover. Frisby's Aunty Bella has gate four with Turnbull's Im Desirable going out directly to her inside. Winona Writer qualified for the final after beating Yarraman Bella and Island Fire Dance. It was Winona Writer's first run in four months, and given the time away from the track Hewitt said he couldn't have been much happier with the performance. "She went super in the heat. That was her first run up in quite a while," he said. "She had a great trip and finished it off really well. The other heat did go quicker, though that doesn't mean a hell of a lot given the way the race was run. It was really happy with my mares performance and I think she'll only improve off that run." Hewitt is keen to see if his mare can maintain her exceptional racing record through 2022. "We're not real sure where we'll go with her after this. The owners are talking about a possible trip to Queensland to season her a bit more, though we're not sure whether she does that or just goes straight to the Breeders Challenge," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

