THREE locals travelled to Adelaide recently to show off their skills on the water. After months of training, Haidyn Waldron, Vicki Gransden and Louise Linke from the Bathurst Pan Dragons dragon boat club made the trip to participate in the Australian Dragon Boat Federation Dragon Boat Championships. Teams from around Australia were involved in the five-day event. "Haidyn was part of the NSW juniors crew who won gold medals in both the 500 metre open event and the 500 metre women's race," Bathurst Pan Dragons media officer Laurence Outim said. "Vicki and Louise, who was also coach of the team, were part of the Western NSW Regional team. The crew was made up of paddlers from the Central West clubs including Bathurst, Forbes, Dubbo and Orange. "They won a silver medal in the 500 metre open event and were fourth in the women's and mixed events - a fantastic achievement after a challenging campaign." The Bathurst club trains at Chifley Dam on Sunday mornings during the winter months. "We cater for all levels from social paddlers to state and national levels," Mr Outim said. "For information, visit www.bathurstpandragons.org or email pandragons.website@gmail.com."

