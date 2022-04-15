community,

It's an annual Holy Thursday tradition for the Catholic Diocese of Bathurst to invite local seminarians to take on members of the RISE Bathurst Youth in a game of soccer, and this year was no exception. Playing for the Reverend Father Francis Augustine Memorial Cup, the seminarians took on the Bathurst Youth in a friendly game on the lawn of Cathedral School, with history heavily against the seminarians. READ ALSO: Bathurst High's inaugural Block Fest arts event labelled a success In the last 10 matches, the Bathurst Youth were the victors, which left the seminarians, many of whom play soccer locally, with a prime opportunity to change the path of history. Most of Bathurst's current seminarians hail from Vietnam. READ ALSO: Bathurst Rail Museum garden spaces are starting to take shape The Catholic Diocese of Bathurst supports young men following their vocation to the priesthood through leadership, parish placements and financial support for their training at the Seminary of the Good Shepherd. READ ALSO: Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre to host Celtic Illusion In their ministerial role, they work closely with local Youth Ministers, who drive the RISE Youth program across the Diocese. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

