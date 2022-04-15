Expect to see police out on the roads over Easter long weekend

news, local-news,

NSW Police are out in force to ensure that everyone remains safe on the state's roads over the Easter long weekend. Drink driving will be the focus for the major police operation after more than 300 people were caught under the influence of alcohol over Easter in 2021. Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, acting Assistant Commissioner Paul Glinn said a significant number of police resources would have a dedicated focus on road safety throughout the five-day operation. "The number of people who blatantly disregarded the road rules last year and put the broader community at risk was unacceptable," he said. "Make no mistake that our police will be out and about this weekend - including on major road networks and on local streets - to catch those doing the wrong thing." In addition to targeting drink driving, Police will also have a focus on targeting drivers that are speeding, drug driving, not wearing seatbelts and distracted by mobile phones. The operation will run through to 11.59pm on Monday, April 18. READ ALSO: Earthworks have been on hold at Raglan highway upgrade as crews diverted Deputy premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole has joined with police in calling for safe behaviour as people travel over the holiday period. "We need to remember we've had extremely wet weather over recent weeks, and as the large-scale recovery operation to repair flood-damaged roads is underway, it's crucial that drivers plan ahead for potential road closures and how that may impact on journey times," he said. "It is more important than ever to pay attention, drive to the conditions and be aware of speed limits because we don't want to see families torn apart by the impacts of road accidents." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

