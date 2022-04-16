news, local-news,

THE action will kick off at 8.30am when a charity dog trial is held at the Tarana Hotel this Monday, April 18. There will be local, encourage, novice and open classes, according to organiser Peter Moore, and money raised will be going to the Muriel Stevens Community Chest. "It's helped lots of people out over the last 10 years or so," Mr Moore said. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: He said raffle prizes will include two cartons from Tooheys and two lambs cut up from the Fletcher family. "It's a great family day out in a magnificent setting," Mr Moore said. "It will run all day Monday." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/758e1e02-778b-45d5-b150-4dd576d6f6d1.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg