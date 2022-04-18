community,

With Anzac Day coming up, this week's article is about World War One. Clarence was born at Hill End to English parents. He travelled into Bathurst to enlist in September 1916, aged 28. He was a labourer. On September 19, he filled out his enlistment forms and travelled to Orange for his medical. His details were recorded, noting he was five foot, nine inches tall and of dark complexion with black hair. He weighed 145 pounds and he noted his religion as C of E. He was single. Clarence listed his sister Clarissa Homby, who lived in Byers Street in Enfield, as next of kin. He was assigned to 'A' Company, Depot Battalion Bathurst, with his Commanding Officer as W.H. Anderson. Clarence's basic training started the next day at the Bathurst Showground. He received some of his uniform, but these were in short supply. On October 8, he travelled from Bathurst Railway Station for the Liverpool Camp. Weeks later, after three days' leave, Clarence returned to Sydney by steam train and was bound for Liverpool and then on to the Western Front in France. The infantry soldiers boarded the troopship SS Afric on November 3, 1916 and he disembarked at Plymouth on January 9, 1917. Their troopship had been fitted out with mess tables and hammocks, the troops taking turns on three eight-hour shifts. On board, the young Australians continued training each day except Sunday, when there was a church parade. The men underwent drills, sports, exercise sessions and games and then there were guard duties and supervision during meal times. From Plymouth, he was sent to Folkestone, a port town on the English Channel in Kent in south-east England, where he joined the 15th Training Battalion for further training. On March 26, he embarked for overseas, where he joined the 58th Battalion as part of the 7th Reinforcements on April 10, 1917. Clarence was admitted to a field hospital on May 29, after which he was sent back with influenza to England on the Hospital Ship St. George. He was in and out of hospital with scabies and later trench fever at Exeter. By October 21, 1917, Clarence had been transferred to the No 3 Convalescence Depot at Whymouth and on the same day moved to No 2 Convalescence Depot at Hurdcott, where he was put on a troopship home. On December 28, 1917, Private Maris was transhipped ex-RMS Ormonde to the SS Kenilworth Castle, then onto HMAT A7 Medic on January 3, 1918 for "conveyance to Australia". The Medic was not only a troopship but had seven cargo holds, most of which were refrigerated to transport Australian meat. Most of the World War One troopships were coal-fired steamships, meaning that their routes were determined by ports that had coal loading facilities. Troopships carried troops, equipment, artillery, supplies and horses. The troopships travelled in convoys with a naval escort, including battleships for protection. Most convoys constantly adopted new formations and changed their patterns to elude the enemy. HMAT A7 Medic arrived in Sydney on January 23, 1918 and Clarence was sent to the 3rd Military District and given leave. He was officially discharged on March 23, 1918 as "medically unfit", with his paperwork noting that he suffered an "inability to undergo exertion". It appears that Clarence applied for a pension several times, but all applications were denied. Clarence was one of more than 330,000 Australians who sailed away to war over 1914-18; these figures included soldiers, nurses and Red Cross volunteers. Clarence lived at "Malvern", Byers Street, Enfield on his return from the war. He received three medals - the 1914-15 Star, British War medal and the Victory medal.

